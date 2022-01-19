Nets assistant coach reaches onto court to tip pass, allowed to cause Wizards turnover (video)

By Jan 19, 2022, 10:50 PM EST
What’s with Nets coaches taking ridiculous liberties on the court?

The latest: Brooklyn assistant David Vanterpool reached over the sideline to break up a Spencer Dinwiddie pass intended for Kyle Kuzma. Worse, the Nets grabbed the loose ball and raced the other way, officials allowing the play to stand as a Wizards turnover.

NBC Sports Washington:

It is ridiculous the NBA regularly allows bench personnel to crowd, let alone invade, the court. When Vanterpool touched the ball, a Brooklyn reserve had his foot over the sideline. It happens practically every game.

But this was egregious. Vanterpool should have gotten a technical foul, and Washington should have kept the ball.

Instead, the Wizards lost by one, 119-118.

That said, what goes around…

