What’s with Nets coaches taking ridiculous liberties on the court?
The latest: Brooklyn assistant David Vanterpool reached over the sideline to break up a Spencer Dinwiddie pass intended for Kyle Kuzma. Worse, the Nets grabbed the loose ball and raced the other way, officials allowing the play to stand as a Wizards turnover.
NBC Sports Washington:
Uhhhhm, that's not allowed…#WizNets | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/h6TWaI5oxl
— NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 20, 2022
It is ridiculous the NBA regularly allows bench personnel to crowd, let alone invade, the court. When Vanterpool touched the ball, a Brooklyn reserve had his foot over the sideline. It happens practically every game.
But this was egregious. Vanterpool should have gotten a technical foul, and Washington should have kept the ball.
Instead, the Wizards lost by one, 119-118.
That said, what goes around…