Watch Karl-Anthony Towns hit clutch bucket, lift Timberwolves over Knicks

By Jan 18, 2022, 11:48 PM EST
“That was Kentucky on Kentucky crime right there.”

That was how Karl Anthony-Towns described the go-ahead basket over Julius Randle that won the Timberwolves a game in Madison Square Garden over the Knicks on Tuesday night.

Minnesota held on to win 112-110.

The game was the return of Kemba Walker to the Knicks and the starting lineup, and he had 19 points and hit 4-of-8 from 3, including a couple of late buckets that put the Knicks in position to get the win.

That was until Towns made the play of the game. Over another Kentucky player.

