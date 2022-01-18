Watch Karl-Anthony Towns hit clutch bucket, lift Timberwolves over Knicks

“That was Kentucky on Kentucky crime right there.”
That was how Karl Anthony-Towns described the go-ahead basket over Julius Randle that won the Timberwolves a game in Madison Square Garden over the Knicks on Tuesday night.
CLUTCH! KAT puts the @Timberwolves up by 2 late on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/8Rx8GX5K2w
— NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2022
Minnesota held on to win 112-110.
The game was the return of Kemba Walker to the Knicks and the starting lineup, and he had 19 points and hit 4-of-8 from 3, including a couple of late buckets that put the Knicks in position to get the win.
That was until Towns made the play of the game. Over another Kentucky player.