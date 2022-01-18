Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China, evidence suggests, has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs.

Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya callously said: “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs.”

Celtics center Enes Freedom (formerly Enes Kanter) – a fierce advocate against China’s human-rights abuses – seized on Palihapitiya’s comments:

When @NBA says we stand for justice, don’t forget there are those who sell their soul for money & business like @chamath the owner of @warriors,

who says “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs” When genocides happen, it is people

like this that let it happen Shame! pic.twitter.com/27j2GxGhCU — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) January 17, 2022

Palihapitiya:

Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK? You bring it up, because you really care, and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care. I’m telling you a very hard ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line. OK? Of all the things that I care about it is Below. My. Line.

Palihapitiya’s full comments, which came on the “All-In” podcast, were more nuanced than the clip Freedom posted (it’d be hard not to be):

Palihapitiya argues he’s prioritizing domestic issues, which is his right. He’s also correct that many Americans are more concerned with problems here than abroad.

But it’s inaccurate to suggest nobody cares about the Uyghurs. Their plight has garnered significant concern.

After prodding, Palihapitiya acknowledged he wants somebody to care in case abuses rise to unacceptable levels. It’s just not him.

It’s impossible to overlook: The NBA, like many American businesses, has financial incentive to overlook China’s transgressions.

This isn’t the first time someone from Golden State spoke around the issue.