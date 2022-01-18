Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pistons forward Jerami Grant is one of the top players available on the trade market.

Though he lacks a no-trade clause, Grant holds some control over his destination.

He would be eligible for a four-year, $112,654,080 contract extension six months after being traded. Seemingly like Aaron Gordon with the Nuggets, Grant could (secretly) agree to re-up with only certain teams. That would further incentivize those teams to trade for him and disincentivize teams he doesn’t approve of.

Grant also has a good relationship with Pistons general manager Troy Weaver, who might be inclined to do right by the player he lured to Detroit with the promise of a bigger role.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

Sources say Grant expects to sign a lucrative extension in the ballpark of four years, $112 million this offseason. For any team to sign off on a trade for Grant, they’ll need assurances of his plans to re-sign this offseason, just like Gordon did in Denver. Grant also has little interest in joining a new situation where he doesn’t feature as a primary offensive option, sources said.

Sources say Detroit is now asking for two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-upside young player.

Several league personnel view Washington as a favorite to land Grant.

Plenty of teams value Grant as the defensive-first role player he was in Denver. If he insists on remaining a high-usage offensive player, that’ll limit trade options.

In many ways, Grant has impressed as the Pistons’ go-to scorer. But any team good enough to buy before the trade deadline likely has a better option – or two or even three. Grant’s shooting efficiency is mediocre, and his passing lags even further behind for someone with the ball in his hands so much.

The Wizards could theoretically appease Grant, once he gets healthy, as a secondary scorer next to Bradley Beal (though Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie also factor prominently offensively). Grant is also from Prince George’s County, near D.C.

Washington has plenty of players who could be used to match Grant’s $20,002,500 salary: Montrezl Harrell (who’s having a nice season and could get re-routed to a win-now team), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans (who might require a sweetener to unload).

Satisfying Detroit’s asking price could be more challenging. The Wizards can guarantee only one first-round pick, and they can’t ensure it’ll convey before 2028. Washington could agree to send another first-rounder if the one already owed to the Thunder conveys in 2023 (when it’s top-14 protected) or 2024 (when it’s top-12 protected). The Wizards also have recent top-15 picks Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert if any of those players appeal to Detroit.