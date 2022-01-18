Clippers say Paul George will be out a few more weeks to let elbow heal

By Jan 18, 2022, 9:10 PM EST
0 Comments

When the Clippers announced Paul George had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, it was assumed he would be out longer than the 3-4 weeks until he was re-evaluated. Maybe much longer.

Tuesday, the Clippers added a couple of weeks to George’s timeline (this was his 3-4 week re-evaluation). Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on the network’s NBA Today show.

The Clippers are 5-8 without George and Kawhi Leonard (who has not played all season as he recovers from a torn ACL). George is the team’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, plus he grabs 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 5.4 assists a night. George has played at an All-NBA level before his injury.

The Clippers sit as the No. 8 seed in the West at 22-23 and are trying to keep their head above water until their stars return. If they return.

Check out more on the Clippers

DeMar DeRozan, James Harden and Zach LaVine in Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
PBT Podcast: Picking 2022 NBA All-Stars
Andrew Wiggins and Ja Morant in Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Andrew Wiggins moves into top three of All-Star starter fan voting at West...
Clippers star Paul George
Report: Clippers star Paul George could miss rest of season