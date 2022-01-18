Clippers say Paul George will be out a few more weeks to let elbow heal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Clippers announced Paul George had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, it was assumed he would be out longer than the 3-4 weeks until he was re-evaluated. Maybe much longer.

Tuesday, the Clippers added a couple of weeks to George’s timeline (this was his 3-4 week re-evaluation). Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on the network’s NBA Today show.

Paul George will be out for a few more weeks, @wojespn reported on NBA Today. George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow and has been out since Dec. 22. The Clippers want to give PG’s elbow more time to heal. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 18, 2022

The Clippers are 5-8 without George and Kawhi Leonard (who has not played all season as he recovers from a torn ACL). George is the team’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, plus he grabs 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 5.4 assists a night. George has played at an All-NBA level before his injury.

The Clippers sit as the No. 8 seed in the West at 22-23 and are trying to keep their head above water until their stars return. If they return.