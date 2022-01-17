With Lakers reeling, LeBron James apologizes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers are down bad.

LeBron James:

#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better! 👑💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 17, 2022

The Lakers have lost three straight to fall to 21-22. Their most-recent two losses were to the even-worse Kings and to the Nuggets by 37.

Yes, Anthony Davis has been out. But Los Angeles was off track even when he was healthy.

Maybe the Lakers, as LeBron promised, will be better. But, perhaps most concerningly: He’s already doing so much to try to lift the team. The 37-year-old isn’t coasting while waiting for the playoffs. His efforts just aren’t enough.

Until the Lakers reverse their fortunes, LeBron’s apology sounds rather pitiful – which is music to the ears of the many people who enjoy seeing the Lakers struggle.