With Lakers reeling, LeBron James apologizes

By Jan 17, 2022, 11:25 AM EST
LeBron James in Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Lakers are down bad.

LeBron James:

The Lakers have lost three straight to fall to 21-22. Their most-recent two losses were to the even-worse Kings and to the Nuggets by 37.

Yes, Anthony Davis has been out. But Los Angeles was off track even when he was healthy.

Maybe the Lakers, as LeBron promised, will be better. But, perhaps most concerningly: He’s already doing so much to try to lift the team. The 37-year-old isn’t coasting while waiting for the playoffs. His efforts just aren’t enough.

Until the Lakers reverse their fortunes, LeBron’s apology sounds rather pitiful – which is music to the ears of the many people who enjoy seeing the Lakers struggle.

