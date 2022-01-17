Marc Gasol on return to NBA: “I haven’t closed the door”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last time we saw Marc Gasol on an NBA court, he was playing for the Lakers last season in a situation that didn’t work out as either side hoped. After being traded to Memphis and waived, Gasol decided to stay and play in Spain for the team he founded.

But Gasol is open to returning to the NBA in the right circumstance, he told Cadanesar, translation via Sportando.

“In the NBA they know I haven’t closed the door. Now I wanted to do this thing (play at Girona) and they understood it, perhaps more than many people here in Spain. The door is not closed, I am not saying that I will return or that I am evaluating it, but I know that there is interest on their part … at the moment I am focused on Girona.

Gasol also said he is in no rush to make a decision, but that he has gained confidence in his physicality while playing in Spain.

How serious that interest he mentions actually is remains to be seen. Gasol could play a limited role off the bench on a contender. He underwhelmed as a starter with the Lakers, disappearing in the offense and with his athletic limitations showing at times, but he is still a solid defender, a great passer and he plays with a high IQ. (The Lakers benching him to start Andre Drummond didn’t turn out to be an upgrade.)

Asked to play 10-15 minutes a night off the bench in specific matchups, Gasol could help a team. Whether a team will reach out to him or stick with someone stateside is a valid question, but coaches love veterans they can trust in the postseason.