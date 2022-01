Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joel Embiid has been playing like an MVP lately.

But Kyle Kuzma fears fears nobody.

The Wizards forward dunked hard on Embiid, one of the NBA’s best defenders, this afternoon.

NBC Sports Washington:

The way Kuzma tore through the 76ers’ perimeter defense, I wonder whether Embiid still believes Philadelphia has enough.