Zach LaVine has “no significant structural damage” to knee, will be re-evaluated in a week

The basketball gods have smiled on Chicago.

While there was optimism there was nothing seriously wrong with Zach LaVine‘s left knee after he injured it and checked out of the game against the Warriors, this was concern because this is the same knee where he tore his ACL in 2017. After an MRI, the Bulls announced about the best possible news from the situation.

Zach LaVine underwent an MRI this morning which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee. LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined. He is not expected to miss significant time. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 15, 2022

He likely will miss more than a week as the Bulls — in first place in the East — can afford to be cautious and make sure things are right before bringing him back. What’s important is he will not be out for an extended period.

LaVine is averaging 24.9 points a game and shooting 41.2% from 3 this season. He’s not going to get the votes to be a starter — that will go to teammate DeMar DeRozan — but the coaches will select LaVine as a reserve for the All-Star Game.

LaVine injured the knee in the first quarter of the game against the Warriors Friday, when he landed after grabbing an offensive rebound. LaVine soon committed an intentional foul and left the game, not to return.