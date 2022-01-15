LaMelo Ball was one-man highlight package vs. Magic (VIDEO)

It was showtime for LaMelo Ball on Friday night.
On a breakaway against Orlando, he went for the between-the-legs alley-oop to Miles Bridges.
There also was a stepback three and a spin move from LaMelo Ball as the highlights kept coming all night.
Ball’s 23 points and eight assists were not enough as brothers Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner combined for 45 points, lifting the Magic to the win.
