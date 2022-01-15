LaMelo Ball was one-man highlight package vs. Magic (VIDEO)

By Jan 15, 2022, 10:20 AM EST
0 Comments

It was showtime for LaMelo Ball on Friday night.

On a breakaway against Orlando, he went for the between-the-legs alley-oop to Miles Bridges.

There also was a stepback three and a spin move from LaMelo Ball as the highlights kept coming all night.

Ball’s 23 points and eight assists were not enough as brothers Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner combined for 45 points, lifting the Magic to the win.

Check out more on the Hornets

DeMar DeRozan, James Harden and Zach LaVine in Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
PBT Podcast: Picking 2022 NBA All-Stars
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA mid-season Awards: Sixth Man of the Year
Andrew Wiggins and Ja Morant in Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Andrew Wiggins moves into top three of All-Star starter fan voting at West...