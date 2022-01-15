LaMelo Ball was one-man highlight package vs. Magic (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was showtime for LaMelo Ball on Friday night.

On a breakaway against Orlando, he went for the between-the-legs alley-oop to Miles Bridges.

LAMELO GOES BETWEEN THE LEGS ON THE OOP TO BRIDGES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MPAz8cVYOS — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2022

There also was a stepback three and a spin move from LaMelo Ball as the highlights kept coming all night.

LaMelo's doing it all in the third on NBA League Pass 😳@hornets lead Orlando: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/bmATnkpbqM — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

Ball’s 23 points and eight assists were not enough as brothers Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner combined for 45 points, lifting the Magic to the win.