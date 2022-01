Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kings made a big show of Shaquille O’Neal buying a minority stake in the franchise in 2013.

Now, he’s leaving it behind.

Shaq:

O’Neal’s time with the Kings was marked by him not having accurate information about the team.

Somehow, even with Shaq selling, Kings ownership remains a joke.