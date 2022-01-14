Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook has been struggling.

The Kings made sure he heard about it.

During the Lakers’ loss in Sacramento on Thursday, the Kings played as snippet of Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” loudly in the arena when Westbrook missed. He gave them plenty of opportunities while shooting 2-for-14.

NBC Sports California:

The Kings named Russ the "Ice Cold Player of the Game" last night 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/CMFxPYUjYK — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 13, 2022

Russ responded to the Kings playing "Cold as Ice" after all of his missed shots last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/5N0Vtw2Dja — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 13, 2022

Westbrook:

That’s funny. I hope they played that the last 14 years. It’s funny they’ll play it now. That’s cute.

Know who found it less cute? The NBA.

Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

As much fun as it was to see a visiting player like Russell Westbrook of the Lakers last night identified as the “Cold as Ice” player of the game, a source with the NBA tells me that the bit used by the Kings will not be allowed to continue. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 13, 2022

It has been so miserable in Sacramento. Let the Kings have enjoyable things.

This is sports. Opposing arenas are supposed to unwelcoming when it’s in good fun. This was in good fun.

For the record: Westbrook shot just 49% on 2-pointers and 30% on 3-pointers in previous trips to Sacramento.