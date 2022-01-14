Report: CJ McCollum expected to return to Trail Blazers Monday

By Jan 14, 2022, 7:33 PM EST
After missing what will be 18 games due to a collapsed lung, CJ McCollum is set to return to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in Orlando against the Magic, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McCollum started the season playing arguably the best basketball of his career — he averaged 24.3 points a game and shot 43.3% from 3 in October — but those numbers dipped as the season went on and now stand at 20.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game. Then in early December he suffered a collapsed lung and has been out ever since.

McCollum returns to a Trail Blazers team stumbling through this season. Portland is 16-25, good for just 10th place in the West. Damian Lillard is out — possibly for the rest of the season — following abdominal surgery. This team fired its GM Neil Olshey, and there are rumors of a major shake up swirling around the league as the trade deadline approaches.

A shake-up that could involve McCollum being traded, if he shows other teams he is healthy.

