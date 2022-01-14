Pacers bring in their own dinosaur to try and distract Booker (VIDEO)

By Jan 14, 2022, 9:52 PM EST
In Toronto, The Raptor mascot was trying to distract Devin Booker during a free throw and the Suns’ guard asked the referee to have it move. The referee obliged, for some reason, and The Raptor was banished.

The Suns moved on to Indianapolis to face the Pacers, and Indy decided to bring in its own dinosaur to be a distraction.

Well played, Pacers.

I mean, the dinosaur was well played, the fourth quarter, not so much. The Suns pulled away in the final frame for a 112-94 win.

