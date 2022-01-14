Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. out 2-4 weeks with bone bruise in knee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just 36 seconds into the Bulls’ eventual loss to the Nets Wednesday, Derrick Jones Jr. went down with a scary-looking knee injury. He went to make a jump pass during a fast break and when he landed his knee hyperextended. He left the game and did not return.

Jones will be out 2-4 weeks with a bone bruise of his right knee, the Bulls announced. Here’s the heart of the Bulls’ statement:

“An MRI of Jones’ knee revealed no ligamentous damage, but it did confirm significant bone bruising.”

While not good, it’s also not as bad as it appears it could have been when it happened. Green averages 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds a game this season and is hitting 40.5% from 3.

Jones saw his role increase when Patrick Williams went down with a season-ending wrist injury. He had become a starter since Javonte Green went down six games earlier with a groin strain. The Bulls are shorthanded at the forward spot right now with Alex Caruso also out (health and safety protocols). DeMar DeRozan has been the team’s primary power forward this season as Billy Donovan has leaned into smaller lineups (yes, that is the same DeRozan who is an All-Star starter as a guard, welcome to the world of positionless basketball).

Will all those injuries alter the Bulls’ plans and have them looking at fours heading into the trade deadline? Chicago is one of the teams in Jerami Grant rumors, and the Pistons’ power forward would be an upgrade at the position. However, the price of Williams and multiple first-round picks (plus Jones or someone to round out the salaries) may be too steep for Bulls’ headman Arturas Karnisovas (and he is known to be very high on Williams’ potential). Expect the Bulls to come up in other rumors about power forwards heading into the Feb. 10 trade deadline.