Knicks fans got teased – and are still getting teased – by Zion Williamson. New York actually drafted R.J. Barrett No. 3.

Now, the Knicks are getting the third Duke player who went top-10 in the 2019 NBA Draft: Cam Reddish.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

New York is including Kevin Knox in trade to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

A talented and athletic 6-foot-8 wing, Reddish still has upside at age 22. Entering the NBA, a plurality of rookies of picked him to have the best career in their class. But, between injuries and other struggles, Reddish has yet to have a productive season in the NBA. He didn’t even play well at Duke.

It should be concerning that the team that knows Reddish best just dealt him for such little return.

The Hornets’ first-rounder is lottery protected. If they miss the playoffs this year, they’ll instead convey 2022 and 2024 second-rounders. Charlotte’s playoff odds:

So, considering they’re sending the Nets’ 2025 second-rounder to New York, the Hawks could quite possibly be trading Reddish for a net gain of a single second-round pick, Kevin Knox and a little payroll relief.

The No. 9 pick in 2018, Knox has looked out of place in the NBA. By dealing him, the Knicks continue a long tradition of not developing their own players. Charlie Ward (No. 26 pick in 1994) was the last player to spend his first six seasons with New York. Since, only David Lee (No. 30 pick in 2005) has spent even his first five full seasons with the Knicks.

To be clear, the problem was likely drafting Knox so high, not trading him too early. Still, he’s just 22, tall and athletic.

A change of scenery is more likely to help Reddish. No longer stuck behind Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter in the wing rotation, Reddish could use his defensive ability to get a bigger role on Tom Thibodeau’s team. New York can use a tough-minded wing.

Solomon Hill suffered a season-ending injury and will be a free agent this summer. The Hawks seemingly just wanted to clear his salary. They sound primed for another move, and the Hornets pick(s) could prove useful in upgrading the roster.

Atlanta originally drafted Reddish with the extra pick acquired from the Mavericks in the Luka Doncic–Trae Young trade. Unless the Charlotte pick unexpectedly yields significant return, the perpetually relitigated Doncic-Young trade will likely come down to just those two stars. So far, Dallas has the edge with Doncic.