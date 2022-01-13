Report: Bol Bol fails physical, Pistons void trade with Nuggets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nuggets trading Bol Bol to the Pistons?

Never mind.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

Three days after the Nuggets agreed to trade Bol Bol to Detroit, the deal is off, a league source told The Denver Post. The Pistons had an issue with Bol’s physical and reneged on the trade

Bol had foot surgery during his lone season at Oregon, but has largely been injury-free since joining the Nuggets in 2019. The Nuggets were taken aback by the news, a source said.

There were major questions about Bol’s durability entering the 2019 draft. As Michael Porter Jr. just showed, underlying issues that worry teams in the draft can still rear their heads years later – even after the player has been healthy and productive.

This is a major blow to Bol as he approaches (potentially restricted) free agency this summer. Teams are now more likely to see him as damaged goods. As if it weren’t already bad enough that the team that knows him best just agreed to trade him for a low second-round pick.

Denver also suffers with Bol getting deemed physically flawed then returned. But Bol’s trade value was pretty low to begin with.

For the Pistons, Bol was supposed to be a low-cost flier. There’s minimal downside to backing out of the trade – unless they get a reputation for this. They also voided a trade with the Rockets because of Donatas Motiejunas‘ physical in 2016. However, Stan Van Gundy ran Detroit’s front office then. Troy Weaver is in charge now (though Tom Gores has owned the team for both episodes).