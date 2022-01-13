Cavaliers executive Koby Altman gets extension, promotion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In 2019, Koby Altman became the first general manager to get a second deal from the Dan Gilbert-owned Cavaliers.

Now, Altman is getting another extension – and a promotion.

Cavaliers release:

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Koby Altman have reached an agreement on a new long-term contract extension, it was announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Altman will also take on the title of President of Basketball Operations effective immediately.

Altman doesn’t have a great track record overall. He was responsible for much of Cleveland’s awful supporting cast LeBron James‘ last year there. The Cavs then had a rough transition from the LeBron era. Though not an easy situation, Altman overstated the difficulty. Two of Altman’s biggest moves – the Kyrie Irving trade and Kevin Love extension – aged poorly (though at least Love is playing well as a sixth man this season).

But the Cavaliers (24-18) are riding high now.

After LeBron left, Altman gradually took the team in the right direction then connected on last summer’s controversial swings to improve the roster. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Altman draft picks, are leading Cleveland’s ascent. Another savvy addition, Jarrett Allen, has made good on his big contract. Installed under Altman’s watch, J.B. Bickerstaff is coaching well (and just got his own extension).

The Cavs aren’t finished. But they’re entrusting Altman to keep pushing them forward.