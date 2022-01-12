Wizards’ Harrell, Caldwell-Pope reportedly fought during halftime of win over Thunder

Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — teammates last season on the Lakers who were sent to the Wizards together in the Russell Westbrook trade — came to blows at halftime of Washington’s win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday, according to a report.

From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said. By the time players entered the locker room, the altercation had ended. There was increased security presence to ensure the tension did not escalate again.

This appears to be the end of 1st half play that led to an apparent halftime altercation between Montrezl Harrell and KCP, as reported by @ShamsCharania. You can see Harrell and KCP start talking on their way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/hoXaHMecMF — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 12, 2022

The duo played the second half together without incident, and Caldwell-Pope hit the shot of the game to secure the win (he didn’t call bank, but he’ll take it).

Confrontations and tempers flaring are part of an NBA season, so long as it is not allowed to fester players are generally good about moving on from these things. Expect the usual “this is no big deal” comments from everyone involved later in the day.

The Wizards need to be in sync the next week with Bradley Beal out due to being back in COVID protocols (he is vaccinated).