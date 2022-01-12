Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If Damian Lillard‘s extended absence for an abdominal injury didn’t portend surgery, his re-extended absence gave even more reason for concern.

The (expected/feared) diagnosis is in.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future to address a lingering abdominal injury, sources told ESPN. The procedure isn't expected to be season-ending but that is to be determined. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 12, 2022

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo surgery tomorrow to address his abdomen injury and he will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks, league sources @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2022

The Trail Blazers are just 16-24 and 10th in the Western Conference. Three teams – Spurs, Kings and Pelicans – are within 1.5 games overtaking Portland for that final play-in spot. C.J. McCollum remains sidelined by his own injury.

By the time Lillard is ready to return, the Trail Blazers might be out of the postseason race. At that point, it’d be increasingly likely Lillard would just sit the rest of the season.

Either way, Portland must evaluate the long-term health of the 31-year-old who could seek a massive contract extension this summer.