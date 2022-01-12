Report: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to undergo (not necessarily season-ending) surgery

By Jan 12, 2022, 5:42 PM EST
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Soobum Im/Getty Images
If Damian Lillard‘s extended absence for an abdominal injury didn’t portend surgery, his re-extended absence gave even more reason for concern.

The (expected/feared) diagnosis is in.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Trail Blazers are just 16-24 and 10th in the Western Conference. Three teams – Spurs, Kings and Pelicans – are within 1.5 games overtaking Portland for that final play-in spot. C.J. McCollum remains sidelined by his own injury.

By the time Lillard is ready to return, the Trail Blazers might be out of the postseason race. At that point, it’d be increasingly likely Lillard would just sit the rest of the season.

Either way, Portland must evaluate the long-term health of the 31-year-old who could seek a massive contract extension this summer.

