Watch Morant, Grizzlies outduel Curry, Warriors for 10th straight win

A couple of days ago, Desmond Bane said forget talking All-Star, we should be talking about Ja Morant as the best point guard in the game today. The reaction from many? “Um, have you seen Stephen Curry play?”

Tuesday night, Ja Morant outplayed Stephen Curry head to head (barely, but he was more efficient). Morant scored or assisted on 20 of Grizzlies’ 28 first quarter points, then when the game was tight late he stuck the dagger in the Warriors.

Morant finished with 29 points and eight assists, and the Grizzlies picked up their 10th straight win, 116-108.

Curry finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but shot 8-of-21 on the night and was 2-of-9 from three. Curry didn’t get enough help: Andrew Wiggins was 5-of-12 shooting, Klay Thompson 5-of-13, and Jordan Poole was 3-of-11 off the bench. The Warriors missed Draymond Green — out with left calf tightness — on both ends of the court Tuesday.

That’s because there is no margin for error against the Grizzlies right now.

Not only is Morant on fire, but the ball movement and player movement of these Grizzlies — not to mention their showmanship — reminds you of peak Warriors. These Grizzlies are putting on a show.

The Grizzlies got 17 points each from Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones. Gary Payton II had a strong game for the Warriors, with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

We’ll see where the balloting and team picking lands, but the next time we see Curry and Morant together, it could be in a starting backcourt in the All-Star Game. They are both at that level now.