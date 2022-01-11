Hassan Whiteside throws ball away, stands under rim calling ‘my bad’ rather than defending (video)

By Jan 11, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Hassan Whiteside once had an issue with trying to block everything (which sometimes left him out of position to defend optimally and grab defensive rebounds).

He did the exact opposite on a play last night.

Whiteside didn’t try to block a shot at all. Despite standing right under the basket.

In the Jazz’s loss to the Pistons, Whiteside threw a careless backcourt pass intercepted by Hamidou Diallo. Whiteside let his guard down and signaled “my bad”… while Diallo drove for a dunk as Whiteside stood near the rim looking helpless.

The icing on the cake: Whiteside’s second “my bad” gesture after that gaffe.

