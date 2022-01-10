NBA players react to return of Klay Thompson to court

By Jan 10, 2022, 7:30 AM EST
Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
After two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson was back on an NBA court Sunday night.

Thompson scored 17 points in 20 minutes, helping the Warriors knock off the Cavaliers. Thompson knocked down a few 3s, drove the lane, and even had a poster dunk as he looked good for a guy who just missed more than two years of basketball (due to a torn ACL then Achilles).

It wasn’t just fans who were pumped, other NBA players were celebrating #KlayDay long before tip-off and during the game took to social media to react to Thompson and his return.

Klay’s poster dunk during the game woke up a few players, too.