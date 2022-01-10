NBA players react to return of Klay Thompson to court

After two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson was back on an NBA court Sunday night.
Thompson scored 17 points in 20 minutes, helping the Warriors knock off the Cavaliers. Thompson knocked down a few 3s, drove the lane, and even had a poster dunk as he looked good for a guy who just missed more than two years of basketball (due to a torn ACL then Achilles).
It wasn’t just fans who were pumped, other NBA players were celebrating #KlayDay long before tip-off and during the game took to social media to react to Thompson and his return.
Goosebumps watching Klay!!
📠📠📠📠📠📠📠📠🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BQdVkfcuHX
@KlayThompson welcome back brother!!
So dope seeing Klay back on the court! 🙌🏾
Welcome Back!!! @KlayThompson
Cool to see Klay back out there! 🙏🏽
Good to see you back bro!! @KlayThompson
This is awesome! Welcome back @KlayThompson! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/dS5MotHoJk
Good to see 11 out there! Welcome back @KlayThompson
I’ve seen hundreds of players come back but I’ll say Personally “ I almost shed a tear for Klay and his journey”. Welcome back 77. https://t.co/J9Noy0VCh4
Welcome back, Klay!!
Klay’s poster dunk during the game woke up a few players, too.
The dunk. The reaction. UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/T3DEXYB3nL
HOLLON KLAY 😳
KLAYYYYY
He’s back
