NBA players react to return of Klay Thompson to court

After two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson was back on an NBA court Sunday night.

Thompson scored 17 points in 20 minutes, helping the Warriors knock off the Cavaliers. Thompson knocked down a few 3s, drove the lane, and even had a poster dunk as he looked good for a guy who just missed more than two years of basketball (due to a torn ACL then Achilles).

It wasn’t just fans who were pumped, other NBA players were celebrating #KlayDay long before tip-off and during the game took to social media to react to Thompson and his return.

Goosebumps watching Klay!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 10, 2022

So dope seeing Klay back on the court! 🙌🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 10, 2022

Cool to see Klay back out there! 🙏🏽 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 10, 2022

Good to see you back bro!! @KlayThompson — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 10, 2022

Good to see 11 out there! Welcome back @KlayThompson — Luke Kennard (@LukeKennard5) January 10, 2022

I’ve seen hundreds of players come back but I’ll say Personally “ I almost shed a tear for Klay and his journey”. Welcome back 77. https://t.co/J9Noy0VCh4 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 10, 2022

Welcome back, Klay!! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 9, 2022

Klay’s poster dunk during the game woke up a few players, too.

The dunk. The reaction. UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/T3DEXYB3nL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

HOLLON KLAY 😳 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) January 10, 2022

KLAYYYYY — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) January 10, 2022