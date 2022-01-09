Watch Cam Thomas hit game-winner for Nets against Spurs in OT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The play was supposed to be all Kevin Durant.

It was a 1-4 flat — Durant with the ball out top, every other Net close to the baseline so the driving lanes are clear — but when Cam Thomas‘ man doubled Durant, the rookie cut to the open space, got the pass, put it on the floor when Jakob Poeltl closed out, got in the lane and drained the floater.

CAM THOMAS WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR THE @BrooklynNets! pic.twitter.com/SdaJiY8bz1 — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022

There is ice water in the veins of that rookie. A right-handed floater moving left is no easy shot.

Thomas was one of the best scorers in college last season at LSU, and he thrives in isolation — something that fits better in Brooklyn than almost anywhere else. While he has struggled to be consistent against NBA defenses, he has helped himself with his play of late as the Nets adjust to players such as Joe Harris being out of the lineup.

The rookie can just get buckets.

Beating the Spurs snapped a five-game home losing streak, but barely. The Nets led by 10 with four minutes to play but were forced into overtime by a late surge from San Antonio. Durant finished with 28 points for the Nets, James Harden had 26 points and 12 assists, and Nic Claxton had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Brooklyn.