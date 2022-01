Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is an assist of the year candidate.

LaMelo Ball tipped the ball to himself, caught it, then threw a no-look bounce pass from halfcourt to Mason Plumlee for the dunk.

LaMelo threw a DIME on this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/TOmo8CBQt5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 9, 2022

That wasn’t LaMelo’s only highlight of the night; he was in spin mode and making the Bucks’ defense pay.

Charlotte beat the Bucks 114-106 with Terry Rozier leading the way, scoring 28 and sticking the dagger in with a late three.