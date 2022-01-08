LeBron James makes history, moves into top 10 all time in steals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is doing more than making history by scoring 25+ a game and leading the Lakers to four straight wins — although he is doing that as well.

LeBron James seems to be ignoring the memo on Father Time's undefeated record. At age 37, LeBron has scored 25 points in 10 consecutive games. James is by far the oldest player to notch 10 straight 25-point games. He passes Michael Jordan, who did it at age 34 in 1997. pic.twitter.com/7ZEjL90gyR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2022

More than scoring, LeBron’s fourth steal Friday night against a shorthanded Hawks team moved him past Alvin Robertson into 10th place on the NBA’s career steals list.

LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson and moved into 10th place on the NBA's career steals list last night. James is the only player to rank in the top 10 in career points, assists, and steals. No other player even ranks in the top 30 of all three categories. https://t.co/glGSCyuW0C — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 8, 2022

At age 37, LeBron is playing his way into the MVP conversation, at least on the bottom of the ballot. He has been that good this season, carrying a poorly constructed Lakers team that got hit with injuries. How far he can carry them remains to be seen, but LeBron himself has been as impressive in the last month as at any point in his career.