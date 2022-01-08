LeBron James makes history, moves into top 10 all time in steals

By Jan 8, 2022, 4:10 PM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James is doing more than making history by scoring 25+ a game and leading the Lakers to four straight wins — although he is doing that as well.

More than scoring, LeBron’s fourth steal Friday night against a shorthanded Hawks team moved him past Alvin Robertson into 10th place on the NBA’s career steals list.

At age 37, LeBron is playing his way into the MVP conversation, at least on the bottom of the ballot. He has been that good this season, carrying a poorly constructed Lakers team that got hit with injuries. How far he can carry them remains to be seen, but LeBron himself has been as impressive in the last month as at any point in his career.

Check out more on the Lakers

Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron dominates second half, leads Lakers past Hawks for 4th straight win
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Los Angeles County attempt to dismiss Kobe crash photos lawsuit fails
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. after game-winner vs. Wizards
Wizards broadcaster apologizes for Kevin Porter comment after LeBron James...