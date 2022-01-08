Knicks reportedly have made no calls about Ben Simmons trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons trade talk is heating up heading toward the Feb. 10 trade deadline, with the Hawks, Cavaliers and a host of other teams reportedly in the mix on some level.

But not the Knicks.

From Ben Fischer of Bleacher Report:

The Knicks have internally discussed pathways to landing Ben Simmons, but New York has never phoned Sixers brass regarding any potential deal structure, league sources told B/R. It is difficult to imagine a direct scenario where the Knicks could meet Philadelphia’s lofty asking price of a top-tier player without including a third team.

Any discussion of Simmons and the Knicks should start with the question: Do the Knicks want Simmons? Should they?

New York is looking for a foundational player for the franchise — ideally someone that pairs well with Julius Randle — and it’s questionable whether Simmons is that player, or how well he pairs with Randle (especially this year’s Randle, who can’t hit from 3). Simmons is unquestionably a good player and an elite defender, but is he a No. 1 option? Is he worth the asking price?

Team President Leon Rose, to his credit, has been patient and in building the Knicks. No rash moves to trade for aging superstars that can prop the team up with a few wins but are not true tentpole players. That shouldn’t change — don’t let what has been an unquestionably disappointing first half of this season lead to pushing the panic button. A Simmons trade — unless the Knicks got him for a steal, and that’s not happening considering what Daryl Morey is asking in return for the 76ers — seems more panic than smart long-term building.

New York would be wise to sit out the Simmons saga. Fischer says it looks like the Knicks may tinker on the edges of the roster at the deadline, but likely are not making big moves. Patience is winning out. It likely will be rewarded, eventually.