Klay Thompson makes it official, he will return to Warriors lineup Sunday

After two-and-a-half years, it’s finally happening:

Klay Thompson will return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday at the Chase Center against the Cavaliers. He made the announcement on Instagram, saying Bill Murray is his spirit animal.

Soon after, the Warriors made the expected official.

The last time we saw Thompson on the court for the Warriors was the 2019 NBA Finals, and since then he has suffered both a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles. It’s been a long process, but Thompson has been putting in the work.

Steve Kerr has said he will start Thompson upon his return, but he undoubtedly will be a minutes limit. The goal is to ramp up Thompson’s minutes and workload so that he is back to being a key contributor by the playoffs, making the Warriors that much more dangerous.

Kerr will have work to do making sure Jordan Poole — now headed to the bench — Gary Payton II and others still feel involved despite reduced minutes and a change in role. The Warriors have a strong culture and are among the title favorites, which should keep everyone focused.