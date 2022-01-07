Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic, Heat’s Tyler Herro fined for fight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Calls for the NBA to suspend Jusuf Nurkic and Tyler Herro for their fight have gone unheeded.

The Trail Blazers center and Heat guard escape with merely fines.

NBA release: