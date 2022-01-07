Still sidelined by cheap shot, Markieff Morris calls Nikola Jokic ‘sloppy fat boy’

By Jan 7, 2022, 4:44 PM EST
Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris in DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Since serving a one-game suspension for a cheap shot to Heat forward Markieff Morris, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has moved on with building his MVP case.

Morris has missed 29 games and counting.

When someone on Twitter called it wild Morris remains sidelined with whiplash, Morris replied:

Ain’t [s***] wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said.

Jokic has admitted to being overweight before getting in better shape during the NBA’s 2020 hiatus. But he still looks different than the typical NBA star (which might partially explain why people were so slow to embrace him as the obvious MVP candidate that he was last season). Morris’ comment only reinforces that perception of Jokic.

But it also seems reasonable to allow Morris, given the problems he’s experiencing directly because of Jokic’s dirty play, room to vent.

