Watch RJ Barrett bank in game-winning three lifting Knicks past Celtics

Jayson Tatum looked like he might be the hero of this game, scoring 13 of the Celtics’ final 15 points, including a sweet midrange jumper to tie the game up at 105-105.
Bing Bong — RJ Barrett had the last word and called bank.
RJ Barrett hit the game winner pic.twitter.com/5jcQP6lIhz
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2022
Barrett was 3-of-14 on the night before that shot, but like any pure gunner he was sure the next one was going in. The Knicks said that was the team’s first buzzer-beating game winner since J.R. Smith hit one against the Suns in 2012.
This was another in a string of painful losses for the Celtics this season, they led by 25 in the first half and 20 in the third quarter but could not hold the lead.