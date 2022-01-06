Watch RJ Barrett bank in game-winning three lifting Knicks past Celtics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum looked like he might be the hero of this game, scoring 13 of the Celtics’ final 15 points, including a sweet midrange jumper to tie the game up at 105-105.

Bing Bong — RJ Barrett had the last word and called bank.

RJ Barrett hit the game winner pic.twitter.com/5jcQP6lIhz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2022

Barrett was 3-of-14 on the night before that shot, but like any pure gunner he was sure the next one was going in. The Knicks said that was the team’s first buzzer-beating game winner since J.R. Smith hit one against the Suns in 2012.

This was another in a string of painful losses for the Celtics this season, they led by 25 in the first half and 20 in the third quarter but could not hold the lead.