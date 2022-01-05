Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly 250 players across 29 teams have entered the NBA’s health-and-safety protocols in the last three weeks, according to Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

The only team to avoid those coronavirus issues? The Utah Jazz.

Until now.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2022

The NBA thinks the worst is in the rearview mirror as far as postponements.

But this is yet another reminder how widely the league’s operations are being interrupted.