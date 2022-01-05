Only team that had avoided coronavirus protocols, Jazz see Joe Ingles enter

By Jan 5, 2022, 7:28 AM EST
Jazz wing Joe Ingles
Nearly 250 players across 29 teams have entered the NBA’s health-and-safety protocols in the last three weeks, according to Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

The only team to avoid those coronavirus issues? The Utah Jazz.

Until now.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The NBA thinks the worst is in the rearview mirror as far as postponements.

But this is yet another reminder how widely the league’s operations are being interrupted.