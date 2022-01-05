Nuggets backup big Vlatko Cancar out with right foot fracture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Denver Nuggets cannot catch a break.

Already without Michael Porter Jr. (back, likely for season), Jamal Murray (getting close to returning from ACL), P.J. Dozier (ACL), and Marcus Howard, now back up big man Vlatko Cancar can be added to the list.

Vlatko Cancar has a right foot fracture, team says on its injury report. Devastating for Vlatko, who the #Nuggets needed as they navigate so many injuries/ COVID cases. Not to mention, he was playing really well. — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 4, 2022

Over his last five games, the Slovenian forward played more than 15 minutes a night and gave the Nuggets 6.6 points on 65% shooting, plus 2.8 rebounds a game.

Cancar was a draft-and-stash in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft who came stateside for the 2019-20 season and has played a limited role for Denver.