The last time he played for the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. got mad at an assistant coach and left the arena at halftime.

Porter stayed for the finish tonight – and made it count.

Fresh off a one-game suspension, Porter hit a buzzer-beating game-winning 3-pointer to give Houston a 114-111 victory over the Wizards.

Porter has plenty of talent. It’d be nice to see it more than just glimpses.