Watch Ja Morant take off for monster dunk, lead Grizzlies past Nets

By Jan 3, 2022, 10:42 PM EST
If you thought Kevin Durant was frustrated after the last Nets loss

The Nets dropped their second straight, this time to the streaking Memphis Grizzlies, now winners of five in a row after this 118-104 win. Ja Morant had 36 and had the highlight of the night with this dunk.

Desmond Bayne continued his hot streak and had 29 points, Brandon Clarke had 16 off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting.

Durant led the Nets with 26 points, but on 8-of-24 shooting. James Harden, who had been red hot of late, had 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

The Nets could get a needed boost Wednesday with the return of Kyrie Irving for road games. In a few weeks they should get another boost with the return of Joe Harris from ankle surgery.

