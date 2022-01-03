Report: Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood vs. 76ers

By Jan 3, 2022, 4:05 PM EST
Rockets players Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr.
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kevin Porter Jr. (leaving the arena at halftime) and Christian Wood (declining to check-in) reportedly refused to play the second half of the Rockets’ loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

So, Houston won’t play Porter or Wood at all against the 76ers tonight.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Porter and Wood have special talent. They also both have histories of immaturity.

Jumping into rebuilding, the Rockets are 10-27. They can sacrifice production for tonight’s game, no problem.

The key is reaching Porter and Wood.

We’ll see whether this punishment helps.

