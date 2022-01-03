Report: Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood vs. 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Porter Jr. (leaving the arena at halftime) and Christian Wood (declining to check-in) reportedly refused to play the second half of the Rockets’ loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

So, Houston won’t play Porter or Wood at all against the 76ers tonight.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: The Houston Rockets are suspending Kevin Porter Jr., and Christian Wood for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, disciplining both for poor behavior surrounding Saturday’s loss to Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

Porter and Wood have special talent. They also both have histories of immaturity.

Jumping into rebuilding, the Rockets are 10-27. They can sacrifice production for tonight’s game, no problem.

The key is reaching Porter and Wood.

We’ll see whether this punishment helps.