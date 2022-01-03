Report: Optimism Klay Thompson will return for Warriors-Cavaliers on Sunday

By Jan 3, 2022, 6:00 PM EST
Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Warriors Klay Thompson didn’t return on Christmas, but that target was set at least a month in advance.

Less than a week before Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers? This seems more reliable.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

After missing more than two full seasons due to injury, Thompson can’t be assumed to pick up where he left off as a star. But his still-impressive-looking 3-point shooting fits nearly any context. Thompson also knows Golden State coach Steve Kerr’s system well and has great chemistry with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors have already positioned themselves as the team to beat. Thompson returning soon, with time to get on track before the playoffs, makes them even more dangerous.

