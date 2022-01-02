Watch Pistons’ Saddiq Bey hit game-winning 3 off nutmeg assist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a game that was dramatic if not efficient, it looked like San Antonio might pull out the road victory, up 116-114 with 10.4 seconds left in Detroit. The Spurs just needed one more stop.

With the game on the line, Detroit put the ball in the hands of Derrick Walton Jr. — a guard up with the team on a 10-day hardship contract (with Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes both in protocols) — and he drove the rim, threw a bounce-pass through the legs of Jakob Poeltl to the corner, where Saddiq Bey was waiting. The same Sadiq Bey who was 1-of-11 from 3 in the game so far and had the 7’1″ Poeltl in his face.

Nothing but net.

Hamidou Diallo led the Pistons with 34 points (on 11-of-32 shooting, this was not an efficient game), while the Spurs had six players in double figures, led by 27 for Bryn Forbes off the bench.