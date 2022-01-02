Watch Jaylen Brown drop 50 on Magic, lead Celtics to overtime win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are no easy wins in the NBA right now, not for teams whose rosters are knocked upside down by COVID (not to mention the usual spat of injuries). Boston hosted Orlando on Sunday. It’s a game they looked at on the schedule before the season and checked it off as a win. But without Jayson Tatum — health and safety protocols — things were going to be a lot more difficult.

Enter Jaylen Brown.

He dropped 50 on the Magic, with 24 in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead a comeback from double-digits down midway through the fourth, and the Celtics got the win in overtime, 116-111.

JAYLEN BROWN WITH 50 POINTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JSm77ygNSW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 3, 2022

Brown shot 19-of-29 overall, 5-of-10 from 3, and 13-of-15 in the paint. He added 11 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder, in a starting role, added 21 points, and Marcus Smart had 17.

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 33 off the bench.

But this was Jalen Brown’s night.