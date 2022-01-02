Nuggets’ Jamal Murray looks good, check out his windmill dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It is expected that Jamal Murray will return to the Nuggets at some point this season, but as of now is no official timeline now.

Murray is looking good in his return, though. Check this out from his Instagram.

Denver is a solid 18-16 this season, with a respectable defense. The offense so far has been Nikola Jokic against the world — he is playing at an MVP level and the Nuggets have a +9.9 net rating when he is on the court. The problem is the -13.2 net rating when he sits.

If Jokic keeps playing like this and Murray can return and be 90% of his vintage self, the Nuggets become a dangerous playoff team (if Michael Porter Jr. can return from back surgery they become even more dangerous, but that is unlikely).

Can Murray return and be his All-Star level self? His dunks look good.