Watch LeBron James drop historic 43 on Blazers at age 37

By Jan 1, 2022, 11:55 AM EST
0 Comments

So, about those saying LeBron James has lost a step…

He may be settling for a few more jumpers, but they are falling and he looked dominant dropping 43 points on the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Eve, along with 14 rebounds.

The last player to have a 40+ and 10+ night at age 37 or older? Michael Jordan back in 2003. LeBron continues to live in some rarified air.

LeBron James started at center again, and in his postgame comments coach Frank Vogel — returned from COVID protocols — said the success the Lakers have had with LeBron and Anthony Davis at center lineups means the team will lean into those the rest of the season (especially once Davis returns from his sprained knee).

The Lakers got the comfortable win, 139-106, over the reeling Blazers, who have lost 11-of-13 (remember when their former GM said the problem wasn’t the roster?).

