Watch Klay Thompson knock down 24 straight corner 3s

Klay Thompson will be back… soon. No firm date is set, but he is closing in on a return after missing two seasons due to ACL and Achilles injuries.

When he does, expect that shot to fall. Like always. As evidence, we present Klay Thompson getting in some work before Golden State faced Utah and knocking down 24 straight corner 3s.

Klay made 24 straight 3-pointers 👀 pic.twitter.com/vNuptRHknR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022

The Warriors have already looked like the best team in the NBA and while nobody should expect Thompson to walk in the door and perform like the All-NBA player he was pre-injuries, he will be a boost. If Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and others who have stepped up their game with Thompson out can continue near their current levels, Steve Kerr will have a lot of options and weapons when Thompson is back on the court.