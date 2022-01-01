Report: Bucks optimistic Brook Lopez will return before playoffs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not only did the Bucks not give a timeline when announcing Brook Lopez‘s back surgery earlier this month, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said, “We’re not gonna put a timeline on it but we’re also not gonna say he’s not gonna play this season.”

Confusing.

Here’s some clarity.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

What I’ve heard from inside the organization is they remain optimistic Lopez is going to come back before the playoffs, maybe well before the playoffs.

Bobby Portis has stepped up as Milwaukee’s starting center. The Bucks have dominated with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center.

But it’d be nice to have Lopez’s size and rim protection on the interior in certain matchups. (Recently signed DeMarcus Cousins has played relatively well but isn’t dependable.)

Lopez gives Milwaukee more optionality – important for long playoff runs.