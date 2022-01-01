Report: Bucks optimistic Brook Lopez will return before playoffs

By Jan 1, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Bucks center Brook Lopez
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
0 Comments

Not only did the Bucks not give a timeline when announcing Brook Lopez‘s back surgery earlier this month, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said, “We’re not gonna put a timeline on it but we’re also not gonna say he’s not gonna play this season.”

Confusing.

Here’s some clarity.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

What I’ve heard from inside the organization is they remain optimistic Lopez is going to come back before the playoffs, maybe well before the playoffs.

Bobby Portis has stepped up as Milwaukee’s starting center. The Bucks have dominated with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center.

But it’d be nice to have Lopez’s size and rim protection on the interior in certain matchups. (Recently signed DeMarcus Cousins has played relatively well but isn’t dependable.)

Lopez gives Milwaukee more optionality – important for long playoff runs.

More on the Bucks

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors reclaim top spot after Christmas win
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers
Three Things to Know: Blocked shot to beat Warriors adds to Jokic MVP case
Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take down Celtics with big comeback