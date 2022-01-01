Luka Doncic out of NBA COVID protocols; Hawks’ McMillan enters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first day of 2022, just like the final weeks of 2021, has seen a number of players and coaches go in and out of the league’s health and safety protocols after positive COVID tests. Here are the latest updates from around the league.

• Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was not listed on the latest team injury report and is expected to return to the court Sunday against Oklahoma City. Doncic has missed 10 games in a row; first he was out with an ankle issue before testing positive for COVID just as he was set to return. Dallas went 5-5 without him.

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists a game this season, but his efficiency has dropped from previous years.

• Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan became the 11th head coach to enter protocols, and he will be out for a few games.

The Hawks also said that players Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright all exited protocols and will be available for Atlanta for a game in Portland on Monday.

• Lakers’coach Frank Vogel exited protocols and was on the sideline for Los Angeles’ win over Portland on New Year’s Eve (a game where LeBron dropped 43).

• The good news for the Spurs: star guard Dejounte Murray has cleared the protocols and will be available again. The bad news is Lonnie Walker IV and Doug McDermott have entered protocols.

• Denver assistant cand current acting coach David Adleman has entered health and safety protocols, joining head coach Mike Malone. That will leave Popeye Jones coaching the team Saturday night against Houston, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

• Sacramento Kings’ center Richaun Holmes — one of the most underrated big men in the game, averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds a game — is entering protocols.