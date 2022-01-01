Kuzma says “damn right” he dapped up Mobley after up-and-under

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Kuzma gets it, you have to appreciate greatness when you see it.

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley shows signs of potential greatness, his moves and athleticism can be jaw-dropping. Kuzma appreciated that when he was near an impressive up-and-under from Mobley. Kuzma dapped him up, and when NBA Twitter called it out Kuzma owned it.

You damn right I’m going to dap him up. I just saw the closest thing to George Gervin in the flesh!!! https://t.co/zGQvTH4Lo2 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 31, 2021

Players at the highest level can be the first to appreciate greatness when they see it — they understand limitations and respect those with unique gifts.

Mobley has gifts. The rookie is at the heart of the surprising Cavaliers, and Kuzma appreciates greatness when he sees it. Good on him.