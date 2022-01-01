Another day, another DeRozan buzzer-beating, game-winning 3 for Bulls

By Jan 1, 2022, 11:49 PM EST
Yesterday, the Pacers thought they defended DeMar DeRozan well at the buzzer, but it didn’t matter — he drained the game-winner.

Saturday, the Wizards were up two on a Kyle Kuzma 3 with 3.3 seconds left, they did a better job guarding DeRozan and pinning him in the corner as time ran out. Didn’t matter — he drained another game-winner.

If you were wondering the last time someone hit buzzer=beating game-winners on back-to-back nights, the answer is never.

The NBA world noticed.

The Bulls got 35 points from Zach LaVine on 22 shots, DeRozan finished with 28, and Nicola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 boards.

That would be your first place in the East Chicago Bulls.

