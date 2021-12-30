Kings’ Chimezie Metu drills game-winning 3-pointer vs. Mavericks

By Dec 30, 2021, 1:12 AM EST
Chimezie Metu hits game-winner in Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Chimezie Metu had made 27% of his career 3-pointers – and an even lower percentage this season – when he got the ball in the corner with the Kings down two to the Mavericks and time running out.

No hesitation.

Metu took advantage of the defensive attention drawn by Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox (whose decision to pass paid off) by hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in a 95-94 victory last night.

NBC Sports California:

What a fun moment for a team that had been down in the dumps.

