Immanuel Quickley plays with name misspelled on Knicks jersey

Immanuel Quickley and his fellow backups saved the Knicks in a 94-85 win over the Pistons last night.

New York’s majority-starter lineups: -25 in 22 minutes

New York’s all-reserve lineup: +36 in 22 minutes

But Quickley – whose 18 points were second only to Alec Burks‘ 34 – didn’t get the respect he deserved. His jersey had “QUCIKLEY” on the back.

Quickley, isn’t one of these unknown newcomers, either. He was a first-round pick who made the All-Rookie second team last season.

Still, it’s worth remembering what teams are facing right now, as this example from Sacramento illustrates.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

Both Kings equipment managers caught COVID and couldn’t work. Yes, Sacramento lost players and coaches, scouts and video coordinators and an assistant PR director, but creative efforts can help fill gaps. Equipment managers are something else — the essentialist of essential NBA employees. The Kings were so desperate that they considered borrowing an equipment manager from nearby UC Davis, but decided against bringing outsiders into a COVID outbreak.