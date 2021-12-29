Wizards’ Bradley Beal reportedly receives first dose of vaccine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most high-profile unvaccinated players in the NBA, Bradley Beal has gotten the jab.

Beal missed out on playing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus, and is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols again (he has missed the last three games), but it appears to be the looming new vaccine mandate in Washington D.C. that would have kept him from playing that finally tipped the scales. Ava Wallace with the Washington Post broke the news.

Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) December 28, 2021

When Beal explained his reasoning for not getting the vaccine before the season — that it “only” helped prevent hospitalizations and severe outcomes but didn’t mean you wouldn’t get the disease — he left open the door that he might someday get the vaccine. He may eventually explain his change of heart, but whatever the motivation, he has now walked through that door.

Beal is averaging 23.3 points a game and shooting 28.3% from 3 as his numbers are down across the board this season. He has a $181 million max contract extension from the Wizards sitting on the table, but for the first time in his career he says he is being selfish and not signing it (at least yet). If he waits until this summer to re-sign with the Wizards, he can get five years, $242 million. Considering there are not a lot of teams with max cap space next summer to poach Beal (and the teams that have space, such as Detroit, are rebuilding), it is likely he re-signs in Washington.

Where he will be vaccinated.