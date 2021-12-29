Watch Stephen Curry become first player ever with 3,000 3-pointers

Last week, Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers.
He wasn’t near done. Curry was raining 3s on the Suns on Christmas Day, and with one at the end of the third quarter against the Nuggets Tuesday Curry drained his 3,000th 3-pointer.
3️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career 3-pointers and counting pic.twitter.com/8Wg601gjWv
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021
Curry wasn’t done, of course.
Steph comes up with the big three pic.twitter.com/jZzoPQpr24
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021
It wasn’t enough. Curry led a comeback, but Nikola Jokic had a game-saving block and the Nuggets upset a Warriors team that came out flat, 89-86.